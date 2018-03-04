Letter: NRA is sacrificing lives to promote its agenda

NRA is sacrificing lives to promote its agenda

I am outraged again – 17 dead and 14 injured at the hands of another mentally unbalanced killer who had access to a rapid-firing weapon.

This tragic scenario has been playing out at schools and public venues going back to Columbine High School, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Northern Illinois University, Santana High School, Red Lake High School, Umpqua Community College, Marshall County High School, Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Members of Congress extend sympathy to the victims’ families with their “thoughts and prayers” while taking millions of dollars in campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association to contain and repress gun control legislation efforts.

The NRA is buying the power and influence of congressional leaders while innocent people of all ages are being slaughtered. There is an obvious and profane connection between our elected officials and the influence of the moneyed lobbyists of the NRA with an agenda to accomplish.

Governance and leadership have taken a back seat to campaign contributions at the cost of human lives and basic moral values. The NRA has contributed over $419 million to recent political campaigns. You do the math.

James Galbo

Buffalo