Letter: Banning certain weapons won’t end school violence

Banning certain weapons won’t end school violence

Laws and bans on assault-type rifles will not stop school violence!

Preventing access of potential “bad guys” into or onto school property will help.

Checking for bombs, guns and the like at the entry point will help

Using metal detectors, bomb and explosive detection and K-9s will help.

Knowing who is on a school campus at any time will help.

Securing our children from more types of assault and terrorism will help.

These kids (elementary, middle and high school) need protecting, and as adults and parents I ask: Why aren’t we protecting them?

It’s not simply the guns. It’s “them” having access to our babies.

Patricia Ruggerio

Orchard Park