LEISING, Joanne

LEISING - Joanne March 2, 2018, of Williamsville, NY. Cherished daughter of the late Herbert and Henrietta (nee Hirsch) Leising; sister of Herbert (Beverly) Joseph (Carole), Mary Jane (Samuel) Marciano, the late Robert (late Beverly) and the late Marianne (late Carl) Frank; also survived by beloved nieces, nephews and close friends. Relatives and friends may call at the URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and North French Rds.), Friday, March 9th from 4-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Saturday, March 10th at 10AM (please assemble in church).