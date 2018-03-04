LEAVENS, Richard B., Sr.

LEAVENS - Richard B., Sr. Of Lancaster, NY, age 90, went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2018. Most beloved husband and best friend of Theresa R. (Grzebinski); devoted father of Richard, Jr. (Victoria), Linda (David) Wakefield, and Karen (Joseph) Bernal; loving grandfather of Kyle (Brittany), Tyler and Ryan Wakefield, Taylor Leavens, Emily, Olivia, Kaitlyn, and Mikayla Bernal; dear brother of Allen (Kathleen). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martha's Parish, Depew, NY, Saturday, March 10th at 9:15 AM, family and friends are invited. No prior visitations. Richard served in the US Navy during World War II, retired from the US Post Office after 30 years. He cherished his family and lived for his grandchildren. He loved traveling, especially to Disney World and Colorado. He was a #1 Yankees fan. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.