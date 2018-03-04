KUSMIERZ, Patricia A. (Lemke)

Of Ocala, Florida died February 2, 2018 at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Kusmierz; loving mother of Mitchell R. (Maria) Kusmierz; cherished granny of Megan Kusmierz; dear sister of late Julian (Joan) Lemke and Daniel Lemka (Gloria). Also survived by Sister Mary Angelis Lemka (aunt) and many nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at St. Gabriel's R. C. Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster, New York immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Ocala, Florida.