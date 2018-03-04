KRESS, Robert P.

KRESS - Robert P. February 23, 2018, at age 62, beloved son of Diane O. (nee Schnabel) and the late George F. Kress Jr.; dearest brother of George W. (Carol) and William J. (Lendra) Kress; dear uncle of Shannon (Jason) Duerr, Erin (Eric Sabotta) Kress, Kathryn Kress and two great-nieces. No prior visitation. All services will be held at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorials may be made to Habitat For Humanity Buffalo, 1675 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220 or SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com