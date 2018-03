KIRKPATRICK, Maureen M.

KIRKPATRICK - Maureen M. February 27, 2018, age 65. Loving mother of Jill R. (Vincent) Neri; caring daughter of the late Robert A. and Gertrude A. (nee Kozloski) Kirkpatrick; dear sister of J. David., George W. (Jennifer) and Robert B. (Karen) Kirkpatrick; also survived by nieces. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services were held privately by the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.