KELLER, Dorothy A.

KELLER - Dorothy A. February 28, 2018; beloved wife of the late Roy Hammond and late Jack Keller; cherished mother of Joyce (Joseph) Surage and Judy (Lance) Boyle; loving step-mother of Michael (Corrine) and John (Sue) Keller; grandmother of Dawn (Brian Lango) Fisher-Hurley and Jason (Terri) Fisher; great-grandmother of three. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 10th at 11 a.m. at the Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Rd., Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Faith United Church of Christ. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Your online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com