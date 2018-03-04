KELCHLIN, Robert A.

KELCHLIN - Robert A. Of Elma, NY, February 27, 2018. Loving father of Amanda (Brian) Waite and the late Michelle Kelchlin; dearest Bob-O of Jackson; brother of Rose Mary Kelchlin, Margaret Pauly, Jeanette Ward and the late Francis Kelchlin, Caroline Coder and Theresa Aures; son of the late Frank and Margaret Kelchlin; loving companion of Julie Haines. Friends may call Sunday 4-8PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Memorial Mass will be held Monday at 9:30AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Friends are invited.