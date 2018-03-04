KARASZEWSKI, Constance "Connie"

February 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Karaszewski. Devoted mother of John M. Karaszewski. Loving grandmother of Alex and Joel. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewod Ave., Tuesday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Aves.) Wednesday at 9:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com