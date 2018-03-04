JOSLYN, Robert J.

JOSLYN - Robert J. Passed away March 2, 2018. Beloved husband of late Shirley V. (Long). Dear father of Robert M. (Carol), Kathleen (late Kenneth) Hammond, Patricia (late Timothy - Michael Loretto) Hens-Loretto, Richard (Kathleen), Mary (Robert) VanWey and Maureen (James) Jablonski. Loving grandfather of 19 and 26 great-grandchildren. Friends and family may call Monday 7-9PM and Tuesday from 4-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11AM at St. John Vianney Church (please assemble at church), the burial will follow the Mass at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Knights of St. John Commandry #387, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 12127. Bob was a member of K of C Baker Council, Mgsr Toomey 4th degree, Knights of St. John # 387 and retired from US Customs bureau. Online register book available at www.CANNANFH.com