HUDSON, Mabel R.

HUDSON - Mabel R. February 25, 2018, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Fredrick C. Hudson. Dearest mother of Gay Ann (John) McEwan, Peter (Diane) and the late Mary Jean (Leo) Becker. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and one sister. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora.