Homeroom Announcements: Sunday's big games & more

We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Sunday

1. Girls basketball - Section VI finals at Buffalo State

The Class A and B championships start at noon today. Winners advance to Wednesday's triple-header back at Buffalo State.

B-1: 5-Fredonia vs. 11-Dunkirk, noon

B-2: 3-Southwestern vs. 4-Wilson, 2 p.m.

Wilson and Fredonia look to defend their titles. The Lakewomen beat Southwestern in the quarterfinals last season. Dunkirk is making its first title-game appearance in program history.

A-1: 1-Williamsville South vs. 6-Hamburg, 4 p.m.

A-2: 2-Amherst vs. 4-Iroquois, 6 p.m.

Williamsville South and Amherst are the defending champs. The Billies swept Hamburg in ECIC II play this season. The Tigers got by Lake Shore in overtime to get to the final, while the Chiefs knocked off top-seeded East Aurora.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

