Homeroom Announcements: Sunday's big games & more
We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Sunday
1. Girls basketball - Section VI finals at Buffalo State
The Class A and B championships start at noon today. Winners advance to Wednesday's triple-header back at Buffalo State.
- B-1: 5-Fredonia vs. 11-Dunkirk, noon
- B-2: 3-Southwestern vs. 4-Wilson, 2 p.m.
Wilson and Fredonia look to defend their titles. The Lakewomen beat Southwestern in the quarterfinals last season. Dunkirk is making its first title-game appearance in program history.
- A-1: 1-Williamsville South vs. 6-Hamburg, 4 p.m.
- A-2: 2-Amherst vs. 4-Iroquois, 6 p.m.
Williamsville South and Amherst are the defending champs. The Billies swept Hamburg in ECIC II play this season. The Tigers got by Lake Shore in overtime to get to the final, while the Chiefs knocked off top-seeded East Aurora.
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
* * *
Saturday's roundup
Niagara Falls redirects pressure to claim third straight Class AA crown
Unbeaten West Seneca West rallies, topples South in 4 OT thriller to claim A-1 title
South Park wins it going away to end Section VI championship drought
Barbara's memory lives on as Olean captures Class B-1 basketball title, will face Health Sciences next
Gaines takes charge in leading Health Sciences to second straight sectional title
East knocks off Franklinville, claims Class D boys basketball title
Franklinville girls basketball solves riddle of Panama to win Class D; A-L takes Class C crown
Penetrante sets Section VI all-around record at state gymnastics meet
Surdej, Donner, Hanlon win state indoor track titles; Park hoops, Sweet Home hockey advance in states
* * *
