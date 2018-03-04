HILBURGER, Gloria (Scinta)

February 27, 2018. Beloved wife of Gregory Hilburger; dear mother of Danielle (Thomas) Maciok, Jennifer Hilburger and Michael (Lisa) Hilburger; cherished G.G. of Ava, Camden and Teddy; brother of Gene (late Bonnie) Scinta and the late Cosmus (Karen) Scinta; dear friend of Debbie Benish. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Anthony's of Padua Church at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Barron-miller funeral home, inc.