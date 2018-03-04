High School Extra: Canisius quartet wins state swim title

Canisius High School's Christian Balkin, Mac Granto, Jake Ruffolo and Dan Bowen finished first in the 200 freestyle relay and earned All-American honors at the NYSPHSAA Championships Saturday.

The quartet swam a time of 1:24.88, .27 seconds faster than second-place New Rochelle-Bronxville. The same group also finished in third in the 400 freestyle relay.

Individually, Ruffolo finished third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.46 and fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:40.28. Bowen finished in ninth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.07.

Two finish second in state cheerleading

Five Section VI teams competed at the NYSPHAA Cheer Championships in Syracuse this weekend.

Highlighting the group was a pair of second-place finishers, Starpoint among Division II large teams and Frontier among Division I small teams.

West Seneca West finished third in the co-ed division, Hamburg finished fourth among Division I large teams and Lewiston-Porter finished seventh among Division II small teams.