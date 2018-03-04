HALL, Elaine M. (Scannell)

HALL - Elaine M. (nee Scannell)

Of the City of Tonawanda, at the age of 90, on February 25, 2018. Born on January 28, 1928 and raised in South Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Timothy J. and Mary A. (nee Gorman) Scannell. Beloved mother of Gregory W. (Julie), Timothy E. and Nancy A. (David) Pandolfi. Dearest sister of Kathleen (late Donald) Thompson and the late Timothy J. Scannell. Dear grandmother of Robin (Patrick) Wahl, Kelly and David Pandolfi, Timothy and Savannah Hall and Eve (Tony) Laettner. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, a niece and 3 nephews. Dear friend of the late Joan Murray. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Basilica on Saturday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com