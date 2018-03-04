HALL, Barbara L. (Swados)

HALL - Barbara L. (nee Swados)

Of Amherst, NY, on February 28, 2018. Dear wife of the late Murray J. Hall, D.D.S.; loving mother of Laurie Hall and the late Jonathan Hall; dear mother-in-law of Robin Hall; devoted grandmother of Eric and Arnez Hall, Donald Hall, and Rebecca and Ed Reinhardt; great-grandmother of Chloe, Memphis, and Emerson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. For 63 years, Barbara was a volunteer at the VA Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held May 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC, 281 Dodge Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VA of Buffalo, ASPCA and the Buffalo Zoo. Family guestbook available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com