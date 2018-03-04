HAGUE, Alice M. (Myers)

HAGUE - Alice M. (nee Myers) March 1, 2018. Loving wife of John M. Hague, III. Devoted mother of Linda (Randy) Mullins, Kathy (William) Schwartz, Marci (Allen) Dise, Marla (late Roy) Biller, David (Jennifer) Rix, Kimberly Hague and Alyson Hague. Dearest grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Loving sister of Sara Johnson and survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be announced, and guestbook at

