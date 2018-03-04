Grand marshal named for 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade

James Sumbrum Sr., a lifelong resident of Buffalo’s Old First Ward, has been named grand marshal of the 25th “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade, to be held March 17 in the Valley and Old First Ward neighborhoods.

A retired City of Buffalo truck driver, Sumbrum was a recreational aide at the Old First Ward Center and the Valley Community Center, coached Little League football and helped launch South Buffalo lacrosse in Father Conway Park. His father, the late Joseph Sumbrum, was grand marshal of the 2012 parade.

He will be introduced at the parade’s fundraiser party from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Valley Community Center, 93 Leddy St. near South Park Avenue and Elk Street. Tickets are $20. Music will be provided by the Irish band Emerald Isle.