GHOSEN, Joseph V.

GHOSEN - Joseph V. Of Lancaster and the Seneca Nation of Indians, February 28, 2018. Husband of Vivian (nee Ducato); loving father of Joseph (Melanie), Janine Ghosen, Jocelin (Charles) Hy and Justin (Trudy) Ghosen; cherished grandfather of John, James, Alyssa, Alexander, Olivia, Melissa and Gianna; brother of Elaine (late Andrew) Bolash, late Joanne Ghosen, late Thomas Ghosen and the late Andrew (Barbara) Ghosen; also survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Joe loved his children and cherished his grandchildren. He was a Veteran of the US Navy. Funeral services were held privately with the family. Arrangement by WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME.