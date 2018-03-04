GARRETT, Belinda D., Lt. Commander, USN

GARRETT - Belinda D., Lt. Commander, Usn February 25, 2018; beloved sister of Frederick Dixon, Rosalind, Darnell and Patrick Garrett; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. The family will be present Thursday to receive friends from 11 AM to 12 PM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com