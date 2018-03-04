BuffaloNews.com
Championship Saturday for Section VI boys basketball
The building was packed for West Seneca West vs. Williamsville South in the Class A-1 final that proved to be a classic.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Parku2019s David Stroud shoots against Lake Shore during the Class A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Syquan Ralands shoots over Williamsville Northu2019s Joe Nusall during the Class AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean's Josh Bihler and Newfane's Umaru Ibrahim battle for a loose ball during first half action of the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West guard Juston Johnson drives to the basket against Williamsville South during the Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shoreu2019s Jon Park grabs a rebound against South Park in the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Northu2019s Joe Nusall grabs a rebound against Niagara Falls in the Class AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olaen's Josh Bihler shoots against Newfane during the B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Devin Degree dribbles against West Seneca West during the A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Parku2019s David Stroud shoots against Lake Shore during the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Northu2019s starting five prior to the AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Newfane's Jarrett Gilson grabs a Olean rebound during the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s starting five against West Seneca West in the A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Parku2019s Raymond Musat shoots against Lake Shore during the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' starting five prior to playing Williamsville North for the Class AA title.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Newfane cheerleader Jillian Hinkley flies thru the air during a timeout of the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West's starting five against Williamsville South prior to the A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shore cheerleaders perform during a timeout during the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Josiah Harris drives to the basket against Williamsville North during the Class AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Newfaneu2019s Connor Hill grabs a loose ball against Olean during the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Robert Richards shoots against West Seneca West during first half action of the Section VI Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Park's starting five prior to playing Lake Shore for the Section VI Class A2 title.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean coach Jeff Anastasia holds up the championship plaque after defeating Newfane for the B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Greg Dolan is called for a charge against West Seneca West during first-half action of the Section VI Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shore starting five prior to playing South Park for the Section VI, Class A2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville North cheerleaders perform at halftime of the AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Oleanu2019s Josh Bihler passes against Newfane during second half action of the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Gabe Michael coach of Williamsville South questions a call during the Section VI Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Parku2019s Raymond Mushat is defended by Lake Shoreu2019s Jon Park during the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Moran Montgomery shoots against Williamsville North during the AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Oleanu2019s Mike Schmidt drives to the basket during the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West coach Des Randall coaches during the A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Parku2019s Jayon Renfro drives to the basket against Lake Shore during the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Roddy Gayle shoots against Williamsville North during second half action of the AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean cheerleaders perform at halftime of the Section VI Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West guard Juston Johnson shoots against Williamsville South during first half action of the A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shoreu2019s Jay Brueckl shoots against South Park during second half action of the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls coach Sal Constantino coaches against Williamsville North during the AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Newfane coach Eric Klumpp does not like a call during the B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West coach Des Randall celebrates a 4OT victory over Williamsville South for the Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shore coach Brett Lyford coaches against South Park during the Class A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Morgan Montgomery grabs a rebound against Williamsville North during second half action of the Class AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olaenu2019s Mike Schmidt dribbles against Newfane during second half action of the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Greg Dolan watches from the bench after fouling out in the fourth overtime against West Seneca West in the Section VI Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shore guard Jay Brueckl dribbles against South Park during the Class A2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls captains accept the championship plaque after defeating Williamsville North during second half action of the Class AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean coach Jeff Anastasia during a timeout against Newfane during the Section VI, Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West players watch the closing seconds of the fourth overtime against Williamsville South in the A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shoreu2019s Jay Brueckl shoots against South Park during the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Williamsville North cheerleader performs during a timeout of the Class AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olaenu2019s Matt Droney and Newfaneu2019s Jarrett Gilson battle for a rebound during the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South coach Gabe Michael looks down after his team missed a shot to win in overtime against West Seneca West in the Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shoreu2019s Ajay Cybulski is introduced prior to playing South Park for the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Tazaun Rose drives to the basket against Williamsville North during the Section VI Class AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Newfaneu2019s Kyle DeVoogel looks to pass against Olean during the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Cody Sanford controls his dribble against West Seneca West during overtime action of the Class A-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Park guard Anthony Mack drives to the basket against Lake Shore during the A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Quaran Dubois drives to the basket against Williamsville North during the Class AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean coach Jeff Anastasia congratulates his team on defeating Newfane for the Class B-1 title.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West coach Des Randall celebrates a four-overtime victory over Williamsville South in the Class A1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shoreu2019s John Park drives to the basket against South Park during the Class A-2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Taylor Sanders shoots againt Williamsville during the AA final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Oleanu2019s Matt Droney shoots against Newfane during the Class B-1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The career of new Bills QB AJ McCarron
The Greystone: Restaurant review
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
National School Walkout Day in WNY
New penguin habitat at Aquarium of Niagara
Inspired by the world's best-known bird-watcher: Jamestown's Roger Tory Peterson Institute
Canisius vs. Jacksonville State, the CBI tournament
Construction of West Seneca's new library/community building
Smiles at Mental Health Association dinner in Rich's Atrium
Photo:
1
/ 64
Sunday, March 4, 2018
The biggest day of the year for Section VI boys basketball had plenty of memorable moments. Photographer Harry Scull Jr. captured these images at Buffalo State.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Complete high schools coverage at [BN] Prep Talk
Gallery: Section VI boys basketball finals
