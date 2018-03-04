BuffaloNews.com
Buffalo Bulls 74, Bowling Green Falcons 38
Buffalo Bulls center Cassie Oursler (31) blocks the shot of Bowling Green Falcons guard/forward Andrea Cecil (3) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack directs her team from the bench in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) steals the ball away from Bowling Green Falcons guard Sydney Lambert (13) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) steals the ball away from Bowling Green Falcons guard Sydney Lambert (13) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) steals the ball away from Bowling Green Falcons guard Sydney Lambert (13) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) steals the ball away from Bowling Green Falcons guard Sydney Lambert (13) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Cierra Dillard (24) steals the ball away from Bowling Green Falcons guard Sydney Lambert (13) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Summer Hemphill (0) scores two points over Bowling Green Falcons guard Haley Puk (33) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) is charged with a foul while covering Bowling Green Falcons guard Sydney Lambert (13) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Katherine Ups (5) scores two points over Bowling Green Falcons center Angela Perry (55) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Mariah Suchan (21) rebounds the ball away from Bowling Green Falcons center Angela Perry (55) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Mariah Suchan (21) attempts to bring down a rebound against Bowling Green Falcons guard Haley Puk (33) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Mariah Suchan (21) attempts to bring down a rebound against Bowling Green Falcons guard Haley Puk (33) in the first half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack directs her team from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack directs her team from the bench in the second half.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) hugs Buffalo Bulls guard Ayoleka Sodade (22) during the senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) hugs Buffalo Bulls guard Ayoleka Sodade (22) during the senior day activities on the court after beating Bowling Green 74-38.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) hugs Buffalo Bulls guard Ayoleka Sodade (22) during the senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) hugs Buffalo Bulls guard Ayoleka Sodade (22) during the senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls center Cassie Oursler (31) hugs Buffalo Bulls guard Theresa Onwuka (11) during the senior day activities on the court after beating Bowling Green 74-38.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Liisa Ups (3) addresses the fans during the senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Mariah Suchan (21) addresses the fans during the senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Katherine Ups (5) addresses the fans during the senior day activities on the court after beating Bowling Green 74-38.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls center Cassie Oursler (31) addresses the fans during the senior day activities on the court after beating Bowling Green 74-38.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) addresses the fans during the senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) cuts down a net during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls center Cassie Oursler (31) cuts down a net during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Katherine Ups (5) cuts down a net during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Mariah Suchan (21) cuts down a net during the Senior day activities on the court after beating Bowling Green 74-38.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Liisa Ups (3) cuts down a net during the Senior day activities on the court after beating Bowling Green 74-38.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Liisa Ups (3) cuts down a net during the Senior day activities on the court after beating before Bowling Green 74-38.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack gets emotional before cutting down the nets during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Stephanie Reid (1) cuts down a net during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack gets emotional before cutting down the nets during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack gets emotional before cutting down the nets during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack gets emotional before cutting down the nets during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack gets emotional before cutting down the nets during the Senior day activities.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Sunday, March 4, 2018
