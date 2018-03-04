FULTON, William R.

FULTON - William R. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 2, 2018; beloved husband of Sandra A. (nee Battleson) Fulton; devoted father of Sharon, Amy (Jeff), Bill (Marla) and Susan (Julian); cherished grandfather of Brianna, Chase, Jonathan, Alayna and Julian, Jr.; great-grandfather of Kayden; loving son of the late Kenneth and Irene Fulton; dear brother of Eleanor (Duncan) McNeill and Darlene Fulton. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mr. Fulton served in the National Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com