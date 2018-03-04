FUERSCHBACH, Ruby M.

FUERSCHBACH - Ruby M. February 21, 2018, at age 100, wife of the late Vincent Fuerschbach; mother of Gary and Susan Fuerschbach; sister of the late Beatrice Meinhold; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, (Main St. and Eggert Rd.) on Thursday, March 8th, at 9:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com