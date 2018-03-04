Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 26, 2018.

AKRON

• 10 Marshall Ave., Linda Wheeler-Jones to Vincent Ziolkowski, $106,000.

ALDEN

• 12327 Westwood Road, Jeffrey A. Ezzo; Kristin K. Ezzo to Christina M. Sittniewski, $175,000.

• 1412 Kellogg St., John A. Domon to Diane Ginter; Gary Ginter; Scott Ginter, $105,000.

AMHERST

• 24 Regents Park, Nishikant S. Harvey to Jennifer Mcvige; Jeromy A. Mcvige, $585,000.

• 102 Mt Vernon Road, Thomas Aurelio to Anne Marie Comaratta; Mark R. Uba, $583,500.

• 358 South Cayuga Road, Fisher Homes to Deidre L. Carswell, $371,750.

• 235 Viscount Drive, Guang Xia Chen to Ghulam Hussain; Nilab Hussain; Surush Hussain, $345,000.

• 290 Berryman Drive, David C. Dipasquale; Sondra J. Dipasquale to Kathleen R. Meissner, $279,000.

• 81 Heritage Rd W, Ever Palacios to William A. Berg; Angela M. Walter, $270,000.

• 28 Telfair Drive, Kevin Andrew Weber; Priscilla Michelle Weber to Ambika S. Swami; Sadashiv M. Swami, $263,500.

• 100 Heritage Road, John L. Stoll; Margaret M. Stoll to Christine M. Caputi; Heather A. Caputi, $257,000.

• 99 Chateau Terr, Lisa M. Deck; Robert E. Drdul to Megan M. Feldman; Michael R. Feldman, $228,110.

• 85 East Moorgate Court, Mac Property Solutions to Matthew P. Adams; Nicole E. Adams, $226,000.

• 2 Heritage Road, Sandra L. Sibilio; Thomas A. Sibilio to Meghana Gad; Sameer R. Jahagirdhar, $225,000.

• 100 Wayne Ave., Cheryl L. Belliveau; Janet M. Depetrillo to Jonathan J. Degroot; Roseanne M. Degroot, $220,000.

• 253 Hedstrom Drive, Linda A. Froustet; Maryanne Rawdin; Lee M. Smith; Paul R. Smith to Alisha J. Mann; Dennis J. Mccarthy, $212,000.

• 200 Palmdale Drive, Eula M. Collins-Bailey to Barinder Multani; Dukhant Multani, $210,000.

• 60 Foxcroft Lane, Carolyn B. Kalinka to Barbara Mclelland; Gordon Mclelland, $209,500.

• 159 Sunrise Boulevard, Joel J. Terragnoli; Ashley N. Zoccano to Eric Bartowiak; Cindy Chamnichanh, $209,000.

• 63 Hunters Lane, Norman D. Taylor to Leocadia Sliwa; Robert Joseph Sliwa, $206,000.

• 172 Halwill Drive, Shirley Perelman; Shirley Perlman; Michael Pierce; Leonard Silver to Ernesto Demardin; Ann M. Denardin, $190,000.

• 230 Old Oak Post Road, Amanda L. Sauter; John P. Sauter Jr. to Melissa Krause; Zachary Krause, $182,500.

• 140 Hickory Hill Road, Erle A&kathleen M Smith Living Trust Tr to Jamil Y. Anz, $173,000.

• 3 Hillside Drive, Jennifer L. Precopio; Nicholas A. Precopio to Gibbo Christopher X F; Marisa Riggi, $173,000.

• 54 Union Common, Deidre L. Carswell to Lisa Seaborn, $169,900.

• 26 Garden Court, Ann H Mills Irrevocable Trust 122915 Tr to Andrea Mclean; George Mclean, $164,900.

• 33 Hennepin Road, Michael P. Daumen; Vincent A. Marchese to M&t Bank, $131,085.

• 801 Red Fern Court, Bryan M. Ritter to Melanie Gagliano, $130,000.

• 390 Vine Lane, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust Series Inabs 2006-E Home Equity Mortgage&see to Robert J. Laskowski, $119,847.

• 480 Capen Boulevard, Diane L. Groden; Diane L. Naples to Devika P. Goonawardena; Gaminidasa Ubeysinghe, $108,000.

• 5854 Main St Unit 203, Vincent K. Alrich; Vincent F. Roberto to Nora Roberto; Vincent Roberto, $105,000.

• 55 Beech Road, Bruce Rawls to James R. Olson; Kate Rittenhouse-Olson, $74,000.

ANGOLA

• 41 Newton, Brenda L. Greiner; David Greiner to Andrew T. John, $106,000.

• Vacant land Commercial/rosalind, Louis S. Aronica to Hogg Builders, $22,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 317 Main St., John D. Wild; Kathryn A. Wild to Mark W. Coley; Mary Ann Coley, $300,000.

• 502 Snyder Road, Kettner Properties to David L. Toth, $242,500.

• 41 Tunbridge Walke, Casimir T. Partyka; Czimir T. Partyka; Sharon R. Partyka to Brannon Properties&consulting, $122,500.

BOSTON

• Vacant land Chestnut Ridge Road, Michael M Myers Trust Tr to Jean Donna Spoth; Michael J. Spoth, $48,500.

BUFFALO

• 1066 Broadway, Carrols to Realty Income Properties 9, $1,346,375.

• 746 Elmwood, 3959 Main St. to 746-748 Elmwood Ave. , $925,000.

• 975 Abbott Road, Twin Lakes Ventures to David Hakmyong&patricia S Rhee Revocable 2002 Trust, $635,000.

• 280 Woodward, Courtney A. Hamp; Courtney Hamp; Whitney T. Shaw-Hamp to Richard E. Delecki; Kevin T. Sykes, $246,500.

• 76 Knox, Angela Gazzoli; Nicholas Gazzoli to Jeffrey W. Wisniewski, $237,000.

• 1870 Fillmore Ave., John S. Whiting to Bens Tire Center, $230,000.

• 1132 Parkside, Shane C. Wingard to John Maxwell Peterson-Borins, $223,000.

• 286 Forest Ave., Forest Estate to Joelle Leclaire, $220,000.

• 219 Skillen St., Jd7 to Turbo G Holdings, $215,000.

• 151 Hollywood, John Byrne; Kelly Byrne to Bethany Hojnacki; Jared Hojnacki, $190,000.

• 830 Auburn, Theodora Filipowicz; Theodora H. Filipowicz; Mark Phillips to 78 West Holdings, $180,000.

• 99 Bame, George H. Wittig; Susan L. Wittig to Bashir Ansari; Stephanie Ansari, $173,000.

• 108 Villa, Timothy A. Waziak to Jennifer M. Acierno; Thomas J. Bunce, $160,000.

• 770 Ferry West, Christopher J. Nicosia to Eleftheria M. Steinig, $157,500.

• 49 Groveland St., Heather Teeter to Lauren Galante; Stephen Galante, $149,900.

• 84 Dundee, Mary Ann Kull; Robert S. Kull to Alyssa L. Ernst, $144,000.

• 188 La Salle, Damayanthi Navaneethan; Joseph Navaneethan to Tyairra Chatley, $141,000.

• 261 Commonwealth, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Rosario Chetta, $140,000.

• 283 Fourteenth St., Carmen M. Arroyo to Just Nail It, $135,000.

• 139 Wellington, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to William Randall, $133,000.

• 87 Mariemont, Ellen Zimmerman to Timothy I. Mulhern, $125,000.

• 1483 South Park, Ian Mutch to Zachary M. Fischer, $117,000.

• 145 Culver, Teresa G. Glanowski to Lawrence L. Briggs, $100,000.

• 22 Milford St., Ryan M. Anthony to Alexander A. Rotolo, $99,900.

• 449 Highgate, Michael D. Bass to Darnell Crockett, $99,449.

• 112 Spann St., Wolcott Development to Ghaneyah N. Harris, $98,900.

• 123 Lockwood, Gary Seibert to Patrick J. Krempholtz, $96,500.

• 1173 Sycamore St., Joseph J. Fraterrigo to Fahim Tazwar, $93,000.

• 108 Northrup West, West Northrup Place Properties to Sre Development, $92,000.

• 381 Doat, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Construction Pacific, $79,000.

• 374 Potomac, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Buffalo Sky Properties, $76,000.

• 100 Roanoke, Allen M. Macomber to Genesis Property Group, $75,000.

• 458 Moselle, Patty M. Lisbon; Joan Warren to Rsr Homes, $72,185.

• 33 Goulding, Kskc Properties to Mansur Alam; Md Mobarak Hossain; Mohammed Islam; Mahabubur Rhaman; Abu Baker Siddik, $72,000.

• 264 Grote St., William J. Gajewski to Faron Quicksey, $70,202.

• 95 Parkridge Ave., Big Bae Royster; Daisy Royster; Daisy Lee Royster to Oneil S. Brown, $70,000.

• 22 Viola Park, R&r Holdings of WNY to Heather Stack, $65,500.

• 66 Bogardus, Mahmood Albasri to Amichay Dejman, $65,400.

• 1306 Lovejoy, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Metro Homes Nys Corp, $64,000.

• 29 Hunt, Scott T. Wicks; Scott Timothy Wicks to Shamari Ihab Al, $60,000.

• 47 Sheffield Ave., Shirley Roy; Timothy M. Roy Jr. to Michael Deloughery, $56,000.

• 56 Shepard, Zakir H. Talukder to Jasim U. Ahmed; Shamim Ara Ahmed, $55,000.

• 1219 Seneca, Dolores Mekelburg; Dolores Mekelburg Irrevocable Trust Tr to Shagufta Hashami, $55,000.

• 142 Brinkman, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Forida Ahmed; Dedarul Alam; Azizunnesa Chowdhury, $53,000.

• 93 Sattler, Bc Holding to House of L33, $50,000.

• 99 Mayer Ave., George A. Fitzpatrick; George Fitzpatrick to Baruch Arusi, $50,000.

• 588&600 Hopkins St., International Realty of WNY to Patrick R. Doty; Robert M. Gannon; Donald C. Hollenbeck, $50,000.

• 119 Massachusetts Ave., Bel Air Usad to Tempus Opportunitas, $47,000.

• 354 Dearborn, Jennifer Mclean to Anthony J. Ritchie, $45,400.

• 443 Winslow Ave., Jinen Ventures to Mohammed Adbullah; Sumia Adbullah, $45,100.

• 965 Grant St., Margaret Brady to Its In The Bricks, $45,000.

• 317 Benzinger, Lois M. Potts; Michelle A. Potts to M&e International Real Estate, $45,000.

• 210 Millicent, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Md Uddin, $43,000.

• 1815 Bailey, Leebz to Nazmul Islam, $42,500.

• 80 Hirschbeck, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Metro Homes Nys Corp, $42,000.

• 234 Monroe, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Abu Talukder, $41,000.

• 268 Newburgh, Henson Property Holdings to Md M. Hoque, $41,000.

• 148 Hazelwood, Bstr to Jahirul Karim; Fatema Mome, $36,000.

• 22 Freund, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Dozer Development, $36,000.

• 132 Sweet Ave., Annette M. Fox to Kazi Abdul Wahed, $35,000.

• 162 Massachusetts, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Denis Serugendo, $34,000.

• 69 Roma, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Yankee Buffalo Properties, $33,000.

• 347 Greene St., Andriy Akhromenko to Thi Huong Dam, $33,000.

• 34 Parkridge Ave., Nelson Duran Jr. to Kodjo Realty, $32,500.

• 209 Greene, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Sameer Khalil, $32,000.

• 129 Gittere, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Sharif Ahmed, $32,000.

• 42 Blake, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Dozer Development, $32,000.

• 31 Norway, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Md Sheikh Naimur, $31,000.

• 73 Marigold, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Friends Reliance USA Corporation, $31,000.

• 26 Berwyn, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Axa Property, $31,000.

• 73 Eller, Nelson Duran Jr. to Bhuiyan Md L R, $30,500.

• 81 Carl, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Balal Uddin, $30,000.

• 27 Midway, Leebz to Acharjee Pingki, $30,000.

• 268 Seventh St., Halla Property Management to Smg Enterprises, $30,000.

• 53 Montclair Ave., Md Rakibul Hasan to Mohammad A. Bhuiyan, $29,000.

• 61 Erb, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Dozer Development, $29,000.

• 447 Benzinger, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Golden Blue, $29,000.

• 148 Orlando, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Meet People, $28,000.

• 215 Northampton, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Mohd Islam; Metro Homes Nys Corp, $27,000.

• 208 Hagen, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Golden Blue, $27,000.

• 54 Clarence, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Mohammed S. Islam, $26,000.

• 28 Kimmel, Charles R. Vrenna; Leonard D. Zaccagnino to Rsr Homes, $25,036.

• 21 Dorris, Alselaimi Ahmad Z M A M to Mawombe Jean De Dieu, $25,000.

• 52 Fredro St., Bizri Raghda El; Zein Youssef El to Nightfall Enterprises, $25,000.

• 141 Theodore, Home Collection&design to Siraj Home Improvement, $25,000.

• 259 Efner, Halla Property Management to Smg Enterprises, $25,000.

• 57 Rapin, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Shahidul Islam, $24,000.

• 374 Florida, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Hooks Handyman Services, $24,000.

• 19 Newburgh, Melvin Group to Christopher Clifton, $23,000.

• 43 Girard, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Golden Blue, $23,000.

• 55 Deshler, Stay Rooted to Bibi F. Shishir, $23,000.

• 75 Domedion Ave., City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Dozer Development, $22,000.

• 56 Elmer, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Nahida Akter, $20,000.

• 166 Burgard, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Mohsin Ahmed, $20,000.

• 276&278 Ogden N, Carl Mann to Psrf, $20,000.

• 361 Marilla, Deborah J. Mcconnell to John A. Mcconnell; Patricia J. Mcconnell, $20,000.

• 146 16th St., Abdullrahman A. Khudier to 296 Stockbridge, $20,000.

• 50 Cornwall, Nouman Sawsan S K D to 296 Stockbridge, $20,000.

• 473 Minnesota, Michael J. Poretta; Priscilla Wright to Ab&ah Business, $19,900.

• 253 Laird, Albert Hanna to Abdulhadi Jassim, $18,600.

• 37 Sprenger Ave., Diplomat Property Manager to Mohammed Osman, $18,500.

• 2447 Bailey, Khedr Mohamed Mohamed Mohamed Seddik; Khedrin Mohamed Mohamed Mohamed Seddik to Mohammed Faruque, $18,000.

• 46 Roetzer, City of Buffalo to Camellia General Provision Co, $18,000.

• 14 Laird, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Juan Galarza, $17,000.

• 21 Moeller, Stevie Edwards to Abu S. Talukder, $17,000.

• 631 Woodlawn, Bhajan Sarker to Sh Chanchal Ahmed, $15,000.

• 73 Kilhoffer, Stevie Edwards to Jahan Kawser, $15,000.

• 99 Kilhoffer, Stevie Edwards to Aflatoon Mohammed, $15,000.

• 15 Moeller, Stevie Edwards to Mohammad Ismail, $14,000.

• 75 Kilhoffer, Stevie Edwards to Aflatoon Mohammed, $13,000.

• 139 Louisiana, City of Buffalo; Seaman Michael A to Ali Aljamali, $10,000.

• 407 Fargo Ave., Phong Mobmay to Bounkeuth Chanthanousone; Jacky Chanthanousone; Viengkham Chanthanousone, $10,000.

• 91 Grider, Sharone Hennings to Prymont Management, $7,000.

• 141 Glenwood, City of Buffalo to African American Cultural Center, $6,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 1753 Walden Ave., Team Rnb New York Suc; Team Rnb Wisconsin to Morgan Cheektowaga, $2,233,530.

• 721 Mount Vernon Road, Paula A. Maranto; Paula A. Colangelo to Linda S. Priebe, $222,000.

• 20 Old Stone Road, Timothy Mroz to Adam J. Schmidt, $220,000.

• 82 Lynnette Court, Michael Hendershot to Jasmine Olmstead, $173,000.

• 12 Hedley St., Chaz Joseph Harris to Tanya Cornelius; Willie A. Cornelius, $162,900.

• 310 Rehm Road, John Russ to Kailash Chadha, $160,000.

• 55 Dartmouth Drive, Linda J. Mrozek; Jane M. Warda to Amanda B. Warmus, $151,500.

• 75 Castlewood, Kenneth A. Galczynski to Nicholas J. Sherman, $149,300.

• 44 Cherbourg Drive, Suzanne M. Schad to Sherri Mccoy; William Mccoy, $144,000.

• 20 Hunting Road, Jean C. Zimmermann to Angelyee Ruiz; Marciano Ruiz, $139,000.

• 111 Nantucket Dr East, Peters A. John; Peters A John III; Teresa Peters; Paula Ruberto; Mary Ann Warner to Berlencia M. Davis, $136,111.

• 64 Janine Court, Alisa Lukasiewicz; Donald Thompson to Manufacturers&traders Trust Company, $135,549.

• 57 Patricia Lane, Jonathan S. Draves to Van Pyrz Carlton P; Van Pyrz Deanna M, $124,900.

• 177 Bramblewood Lane, Karyn P. Sajdak; Franklin Stachowiak to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $123,942.

• 71 St Boniface Road, Tia M. Davanzato to Caitlin A. Dominique; Joseph Elliott Dominique; Caitlin A. Meyer, $118,500.

• 60 Poinciana Parkway, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Christopher D. Griffiths, $118,000.

• 58 Raymond Ave., Anthony R. Magnano; Anthony Magnano; Marion Magnano to Eddie D. Vona, $116,600.

• 159 Danbury Drive, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Darese D. Jones; Shaun P. Jones, $115,900.

• 46 Royal Palm Drive, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Joseph Calabrese, $115,000.

• 103 Currier Ave., James Paprocki to Tiffany Dingeldey; Matthew Heller, $113,500.

• 727 Beach Road, Kaitlyn M. Vaticano to Jessica Cunningham, $111,000.

• 53 Lucille Drive, Yvonne M. Miller to Katelyn M. Gindele; Adam M. Nikel, $107,000.

• 43 Haller Ave., Robert Benzing to Thomas E. Doty II, $97,500.

• 46 Pinewood Terrace, Isabeljorge O. Barros; Coppola Isobeljorge O Barros to Md Mofiz Uddin, $91,000.

• 81 Donald Drive, Barbara Gredzicki to Asante B. Uhuru; Claudine C. Zirimwabagabo, $87,000.

• 239 Halstead Ave., Elizabeth Cummings; Kathryn Getz; Margaret Kruse; Theresa Kruse; Magdalena Wheeler; Felix J. Wnuk; Kathryn Ann Wnuk; Ronald Wnuk; Thomas Wnuk; Carolyn Wozniak to Debra Buczak, $84,800.

• 243 North Pleasant Parkway, Alec J. Beiter to Mckenzie M. Higgins, $82,350.

• 4411 Union Road, Peter J. Golonka to Hamza Hamoudi; Samar Jabbar, $72,000.

• 75 Harlem Road, WNY Holdings&land to Cory Mcallister; Melissa Mcallister, $70,000.

• 132 Alpine Place, Nyc Reo to Jaynika A. Anderson, $67,000.

• 61 Wheaton Drive, Dennis P. Cleary; Lawrence C. Maurer Jr. to Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group, $52,100.

• 123 Topaz, Emerald Gardens to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $50,000.

• 197 Broad St., Felix Molina; Felix Molina Jr. to Amy M. Smith, $48,500.

• 197 Broad St., Gail M. Korba to Amy M. Smith, $48,450.

• 173 Curtiss, Trudy A. Barrante; Ethan W. Collins; John A. Pierog II to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $46,000.

• 55 Darwin Drive, James A. Mancuso to Danielle Miller Ira Ben; Pensco Trust Company Cust, $42,500.

• 85 Seminole Parkway, Ruby Real Estate to Michael C. Martha; John P. Pusateri, $40,000.

• 12 Sebring Drive, Carol A. Nawojski; James A. Nawojski to City Place Properties, $40,000.

• 75 Homesgarth Ave., Valorie Hicks; David Manz to Kskc Properties, $35,569.

• 249 Boll St., Carlitta C. Brandel; Joseph M. Brandel Jr.; Daniel Johnston to Raymond Book, $31,000.

• 47 Avery Place, Heather Anderson; Carol J. Goodrich to Dag Group, $28,201.

• 21 Airview Terrace, Anthony L. Gabrielli; Danielle M. Gabrielli to Danielle M. Gabrielli, $13,000.

CLARENCE

• 5464 Firefly Court, Hdj Builders to James J. Maloney; Karen M. Maloney, $749,000.

• 6346 Everwood Ct N, Gary M. Casey to Brent M. Haven; Megan E. Haven, $623,200.

• 10300 Bergtold Road, Kathleen A. Pontrello; Robert J. Pontrello to David S. Sutherland, $419,900.

• 9330 Hunting Vly N, Hinrich Martens; Maria Martens to Christopher Greene; Kathryn Greene, $370,000.

• 5380 Strickler Road, Lois R. Payne to Gary L. Gugino, $285,000.

• 6056 Wellesley Cmn, Robert A. Riforgiato to Sanjay Adhikari; Binda Thapa, $272,000.

• 10131 Pineledge Dr S, Diana L. Ohare; John S. Ohare to Blake Burgher, $270,000.

• 5080 Ledge Lane, Paula M. Santoro; Costello Carolyn T to Radwan Kotob; Yanick Kotob, $265,000.

• 9935 Keller Road, Maria Cimato to Ann Marie Atkins; Ronald R. Atkins, $250,000.

• 9435 Tonawanda Creek Road, Christopher D. Greene; Kathryn J. Greene to Richelle Stephanie Raynor, $245,000.

• 4284 Roxbury Drive, Diane Ehmke Rogers; Scott W. Rogers to Jennifer L. Precopio; Nicholas A. Precopio, $245,000.

• 5371 The Village Station Circle, Deborah Rhoades to Annette Militello; Neil V. Militello, $239,000.

• 8950 Wolcott Road, Sarah M Hagerty Revocable Trust 060512 Tr to Sean T. Harris, $123,000.

• 9981 Lapp Road, Deborah L. Griffiths; Wayne R. Griffiths to Steven E. Shafer, $85,000.

• 9704 Foxglove Court, Courts At Spaulding Green to Hdj Builders, $84,900.

COLLINS

• 12719 Ketchum Road, Michael F. Romano; Tamara L. Romano to Jacy R. Hoffman; Kyle W. Hoffman, $212,000.

CONCORD

• 0 Glenwood Road, Michael J. Hannon to 11099 Bixby Hill, $350,000.

EDEN

• 7951-7971 Sisson Hwy, Daniel H. Wild to Dolores Reidy, $300,000.

• 3623 Yochum Road, Henry O. Wylegala Jr. to Colleen J. Sroda; Edward J. Sroda, $180,000.

• 9473 Sandrock Road, Rachel M. Gill to Jacob D. Blasz; Stacey L. Blasz, $170,000.

• 2524 Shadagee Road, Julie A. Boedo; Sandra L. Funke to Lisa A. Sheffer, $105,000.

• 8410 Evelyn Drive, Richard E. Minekime to Abigaile M Franklin First Party Supplemental Needs Trust, $37,000.

ELMA

• 60 Billington Hts, Ashley N. Huer; Jeffrey M. Kney to John W. Skomra, $230,000.

• 1050 Blossom Road, Kimberly Tredinnick to Patrick Murray, $210,000.

• 740 Willardshire, Annmarie Herlihy; Thomas M. Herlihy to Candace Wilcox; Thomas Wilcox, $5,700.

EVANS

• 6971 Versailles Road, Paul R. Rechin; Ronald G. Rechin to Vrk Properties, $108,000.

• 9316 Waterman Road, Adolf Linda Lee Exaka; Lindalee Adolf to Melissa S. Kowalik; Joseph M. Pasinski, $94,000.

• 1189 Peppertree Drive, Jeffrey T. Bochiechio; Nancy A. Szatkowski; Nancy Szatkowski to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; U S Bank Trust NA Tr, $84,392.

• 1031 Eden Evans Center Road, George M. Rankus; William A. Rankus to Christian J. Cocina, $40,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 765 Alt Boulevard, Brian C. Toth; Corina Toth to Michael Cali Jr., $308,000.

• 56 Greenside Drive, Brandy T. Winkel to Katherine F. Hastings; Catherine J. Rayhill, $250,000.

• 1850 Huth Road, David&diane Taber Revocable Trust 101216 Tr to Bianca M. Hall; Nicholas S. Hall, $224,900.

• 50 Timberlink Drive, Patrick B. Oneill to Amanda Barbosa, $210,000.

• 1591 Love Road, Angelo Bianco; Mary Bianco; Mary B. Bianco to Erik J. Kinyon; Genevieve Kinyon, $147,000.

• 3325 Wallace Drive, Kathleen Contrino; Jacob Messing to Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba, $102,125.

• 330 Quarry Run, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $67,350.

HAMBURG

• 5229 South Park Ave., Franciscan Sisters of St Joseph of Hamburg New York to St Francis Geriatric&healthcare Services, $8,000,000.

• 40 Buffalo St., James A. Guida to Paul S. Raymond; Sharon Raymond, $400,000.

• 6191 Wright Place, Lindsey R. Herold; Shannon M. Rogers to Michael E. Dizak, $210,000.

• 3988 Ellsworth Ave., Jason S. Fullone; Salvatore V. Fullone to Cathleen S. Allen, $185,000.

• 5675 Dover Road, Beers Housing to James L. Wagner; Natalie Wagner, $170,000.

• 5018 Roseview Ave., Michael D. Farrell Jr.; Regina A. Farrell to Christy A. Williams; Matthew J. Williams, $157,000.

• 3454 Dickens Road, Adam C. Hastie to Jason V. Barone, $155,000.

• 159 Hunt Ave., Michael F. Radder to Chelsea L. Lobello, $132,000.

• 4908 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Deborah J. Mooney; Deborah Mooney; Christopher J. Obrien to Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $126,375.

• 3667 Wabash Ave., Mary Cousins; Anthony D. Metty; Frank M. Metty; Joseph R. Metty to Frank M. Metty, $105,000.

• 3335 Nash Road, Linda M. Brown; Margaret E. Puleo to Lauren M. Brown, $90,000.

• 4916 Morgan Parkway, Deborah Portka to David P. Seltzer; Eileen Seltzer, $73,900.

• 3790 Howard Road, Dato Development to Ryan Homes of New York, $54,500.

• Vacant land City View Ave., Deborah D. Crawford; David J. Stanko; Linda M. Yankowski to David M. Malinowski; Kathy M. Malinowski, $20,000.

HOLLAND

• 7309 Vermont Hill Road, Rebecca L. Macfarlane; Thomas P. Macfarlane to Larry J. Kelly; Laura J. Kelly, $100,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 48 Melroy Ave., Nicholas E. Welsh to Cathleen S. Allen, $158,000.

• 69 Shamokin Drive, Paul Brostko; Robert Brostko; Gail Gemza to Barbara M. Murray, $128,000.

• 20 Arnold Place, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Mohamed Abdo, $25,000.

• 159 Madison Ave., Francis R. Tobias to Bo Tucker, $22,500.

LANCASTER

• 198 Nathan’s Trl, Dominic Gallo; Patricia A. Gallo to Decoda Gritzke; Joseph Quigliano, $310,000.

• 49 Bentley Circle, Decoda Gritzke to Craig P. Blanchard; Nicolle C. Soto, $240,000.

• 58 Pheasant Run Lane, Anthony J. Chirico III; Emily E. Chirico to Kevin John Arthur, $239,900.

• 67 Williamsburg Lane, Christopher J. Rusinski; Janet L. Rusinski to Joan Resetarits; Ronald Resetarits, $220,000.

• 313 Aurora St., Anthony Guarino III to Rachel Lynn Casey; Richard Lee Casey, $187,000.

• 44 Garfield St., Lisan K. Dembowski; Keri A. Shaw to Valerie Bello, $176,044.

• 31 Doris Ave., Michelle A. Jeanette to Daniel N. Brandel; Kaitlyn M. Brandel, $166,000.

• 82 Eastwood Parkway, Cynthia Adams; Kenneth Wild to Kathryn L. Doster, $165,000.

• 26 Iroquois Ave., Kevin Lamb to Jason Boldt; Jane E. Wilkes, $159,900.

• 36 Pleasant Ave., Irene K. Doyle to Lauren A. Nitecki, $145,000.

• Vacant land Walden Ave., John A. Arcadi to Walden Shop, $132,500.

• 169 Lake Ave., James A. Partacz; Nancy M. Pudlewski to Janet Penna; Michael Penna, $42,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11815 Sheila Lane, Cmk Builders of Alden to Jason Kozak; Li Yang, $366,696.

• V/l&6887 Sandhill Road, Christine H. Radwan; Stanley P. Radwan to Joseph P. Buccella, $144,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 10 Redbrick Road, Mary Ellen Frandina; Andrew Parker to Emily R. Nayda; John M. Nayda, $469,500.

• 25 Braunview Way, Tara A. Radford to Arelys Kammeraad; Jason Kammeraad, $382,000.

• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Donald R. Kam; Kenneth Wilk to Kingfisher Holdings, $300,000.

• 74 Hawthorne Drive, Kevin Rochford; Mary E. Rochford to Daryl Noe, $216,000.

• 7465 Ellicott Road, Laurel A. Dutton; Dutton Richard T B to Ian M. Gattie; Jennifer M. Gattie, $195,000.

• 5038 Armor Duells Road, Nanya Business International to Melissa A. Hageman, $181,000.

• 5144 Murphy Road, Jannice Dalrymple to Andrew Gernold Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $175,000.

• 5428 Lake Ave., Jacob D. Beiter to John C. Byrne; Kelly M. Byrne, $150,100.

• 7536 Ellicott Road, Barbara Kruszka; Chester Kruszka to Brett W. Rosato, $140,000.

• 7 Alyson Drive, Vanderbilt Properties to Jaclyn S. Sainsbury; Scott C. Sainsbury, $101,000.

• 6007 Big Tree Road, Carol L. Schrimmel; Leland A. Schrimmel to Robert D. Schrimmel, $80,000.

• 172 Lakeview Ave., Mary Beth Depasquale; Mary Yarington to Citimortgage, $75,785.

SARDINIA

• 10639 Creek Road, Pauline R. Diagostino; Joel Moore; Frank R. Sciabarrasi; Pauline R. Sciabarrasi to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $213,667.

• 11489&11550 Olean Road, Robert E. Gabel; Yvonne A. Gabel; Yvonne A. Gable to Gabel Management, $180,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 212 Adam St., Ashlee Caruana to Jay W. Reist; Rose Mary Reist, $140,000.

• 191 Fillmore Ave., Wl Holler to Welt Properties, $130,000.

• 210 Adam St., Gerard M. Schmitt; Mary Ann Schmitt to Jay W. Reist; Reist Rose Mary N, $127,500.

• 192 Ilion St., Daniel Rydzak; Helen E. Rydzak to Linda A. Lee, $125,000.

• 70 Harriet St., Charlotte Hoage to Chris L. Sauriol; Sarah L. Sauriol, $125,000.

• 44 Coshway Place, Cheryl Bell to Sandra L. Sibilio; Thomas A. Sibilio, $120,000.

• 191 Fillmore Ave., T&k Holler to Wl Holler, $98,000.

• 132 Killewald Ave., Melissa Zakraysek to Richard Nicotra, $15,000.

TONAWANDA

• 2652 Sheridan Drive, Almas Ahmed; Ansar Ahmed to Parker Heights, $1,710,000.

• 737 Kenmore Ave., Cheyenne Canyon to David Hakmyong&patricia S Rhee Revocable 2002 Trust, $765,000.

• 152 Doncaster Road, Andrea J. Siwiec; David J. Siwiec to Carla A. Mazurek; Todd J. Mazurek, $460,000.

• 320 Grimsby Road, Carla A. Fatta; Todd J. Mazurek to Mary Patricia Hughes; Peter J. Hughes, $195,000.

• 852 Delaware Road, Gloria J. Kraus; William J. Kraus to Rachel Hessenthaler, $182,500.

• 270 Greenhaven Terrace, Matthew J. Lizak; Trisha L. Lizak to Fred Kubus; Jaime Kubus, $177,000.

• 960 Parkhurst Boulevard, David Manz; Jason C. Szefler to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $174,160.

• 165 Dolphann Drive, James E. Gross II; Melinda A. Gross to Brookfield Relocation, $164,000.

• 165 Dolphann Drive, Brookfield Relocation to Joseph Luzio, $164,000.

• 10 Snug Haven Court, Pamela P. Rusch to Eileen D. Somers, $162,900.

• 77 Aspinwood Place, Horwitz I. Jay; Marvene Sharon Horwitz; Paula Rae Horwitz; Judy Ann Lazeration to Francis Elardo Irrevocable Trust 082608 Tr, $160,000.

• 171 Oakridge Ave., Thomas J. Scime to Larry M. Ralph, $160,000.

• 172 Parkhurst Boulevard, Ez Realty Solutions to Jesse James Thompson, $158,000.

• 280 Westfall Drive, Patricia M. Bolling; Cynthia M. Pera; Kathleen M. Watts to Jonathan P. Aronica, $149,800.

• 303 Wynnwood Ave., Josephine Celano; John Sciandra to Alyssa M. Norman; Luke A. Norman, $142,000.

• 52 Hamilton Boulevard, Mary Herzog to Nicole M. Sowinski, $136,000.

• 1271 Kenmore Ave., Katherine S. Haq; Kushnood Haq to Sweetgrass Ventures, $135,000.

• 1557 Parker Boulevard, Jaclyn Seifert to Merrennaghe C. Gooneratna, $128,000.

• 500 Thorncliff Road, Eugenia Bumanis to Kevin M. Sharman, $125,000.

• 154 Calvin Ct N, Grant Janice L Est; Kellagher Janice L Est; Mark J. Peszko to M&t Bank, $114,663.

• 59 Linwood Ave., Carol J. Hill; Robert W. Hill to Joel M. Perri, $113,700.

• 297 Floradale Ave., Ernest K. Little to Ernest R. Little, $96,979.

• 70 Coventry Road, Keybank NA to John Micciariello, $77,900.

• 142 Westfall Drive, Hedwig Ann Siock to William J. Croker, $76,140.

• 143 East Hazeltine Ave., First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-Ff6 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2004-Ff6 Tr; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr to Robert A. Brindisi; Lindsay A. Ondrey, $70,000.

• 861 Military, Paul J. Brink; Charles T. Higgins Sr. to 861 Military, $67,079.

• 122 Bannard Ave., M&t Bank to All Pro Property Services, $66,777.

• 261 Fairfield Ave., Bank of New York Mellon Tr; Centex Home Equity Loan Trust 2002-C Tr to Insource East Properties, $63,525.

• 319 Nassau Ave., Gerald D. Zimmerman to Aaww Management, $59,000.

• 65-67 Curwood Court, Donna Hinchy; Donna M. Hinchy to Thomas Siskar, $55,000.

• 430 Kinsey Ave., HUD to Christopher Williams, $55,000.

• 430 Kinsey Ave., Christopher Williams to Debonair Development, $55,000.

• 33 Marjorie Drive, Lester H. Butterworth to City Place Properties, $15,000.

WEST SENECA

• 3780 Clinton St., Kellie L. Mccoy to Allison R. Gerlach; Allison R. Weber, $255,000.

• 311 Woodward Dr3631, Michael F. Marszalkowski; Nicole M. Marszalkowski to Mary B. Riedy, $204,500.

• 98 Marycrest Ln3817, Rita M. Jarnot to Justin H. Weackler; Kalina T. Weackler, $160,000.

• 294 Allendale Road, Donald Spindler; Donald R. Spindler to Andrew B. Cline; Elizabeth G. Cline, $149,000.

• 46 Louis Ave2718, Lawrence W. Kosowski to Gino Zirpoli, $145,000.

• 20 Lorry Drive, Kristen A. Malec-Mangas to Jason Schafer, $130,000.

• 128 Lowell Lane, Antoinette M. Roberts; Sims Dawn L Griffin to Nickel City Real Estate, $125,000.

• 260 Wimbledon Court, Nancy Demarco; Christopher Trotta; Linda Trotta; Maxine P. Trotta; Thomas Trotta; Thomas N. Trotta; Thomas N&maxine P Trotta Revocable Living Trust 101196 Tr to Carol A. Chudzik, $117,500.

• 120 Nash St., Kevin J. Zimmerman to Ivan Ortiz, $96,500.

• 228 Sky Hi Dr3166, Bank of New York Mellon Tr; First Horizon Alternative Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-Fa5 Tr to Marcus Franz, $88,200.

• 47 Highland Ave2826, Timothy Kane; John J. Kuwik Sr. to Mega Buffalo, $70,500.