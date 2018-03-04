Erie County Fair prizes include college scholarships

Those years of showing chickens and rabbits at the Erie County Fair could pay off in scholarships.

The Erie County Agricultural Society will award up to $20,000 to students who are enrolled or enrolling in college. There are two scholarship categories, the Erie County Fair Scholarship for those who work, exhibit, volunteer, march in the band or participate in some other way, and the Erie County Agricultural Society Scholarship for students who are pursuing an agriculture-related career. Those students must be able to describe how their fields of study will help them in their agricultural endeavors.

Applications are available online at www.ecfair.org and at area high schools and colleges. The deadline to apply is April 1. For more information call Maria Lucero at 649-3900, ext. 6413.