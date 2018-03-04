EGAN, Peggy M. (Masterman)

February 28, 2018 of West Seneca, NY. Devoted mother of Timothy (Anni), Joseph (Nancy), Daniel (Jean), and late Charles (Barb) Egan; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Jody, Andrea, and Brian; loving sister of Alfred (late Barb), Gary (Sue), and late Paul Masterman; also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends received at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, on Monday from 3 - 7 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please share online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com.