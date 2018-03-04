DUBEL, Deborah Ann (Harrington)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 1, 2018. Beloved mother of Gary (Melissa), Amy Lynn (John), Laura Ann (Derek), Ernie, and Ben; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren; loving daughter of Raymond and Lillian Harrington; dear sister of Raymond, Johnny, Herbie, and Kathy; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends my visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 2-7 PM. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com