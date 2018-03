DENNIS, Michael P.

DENNIS - Michael P. August 28, 1960 - December 4, 2017. Beloved husband of Erica Sander. A Memorial Service at St. John Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221, will be held on March 11, 2018 at 1:00 PM, friends invited. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com