Company's computer files hacked, held for ransom

The owner of a Wilson business told police last week that someone had hacked into his company's computer system and was holding files for ransom.

The victim, a Randall Road man, told police that the hacker had restricted access to company files and was essentially holding them for ransom. It was not the first such incident at the business, according to police reports, and previous episodes had been effectively resolved without having to bend to the demands of hackers.

The intrusions did result in a financial loss due to manpower and resources dedicated to combating the problem, the owner told police, and the latest incident also could have an adverse impact on the delivery of orders. An investigation into the incident is continuing.