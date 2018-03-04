COLOSIMO, Joseph H., Jr.

COLOSIMO - Joseph H., Jr. Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 2, 2018. Beloved husband of Christina (nee Christiano) Colosimo; devoted father of Carla (Edward) Marchione and Dean Colosimo; cherished grandfather of Christina and John; loving son of Clara (nee Rosinski) and the late Joseph Colosimo, Sr.; dear brother of Cynthia (William) Muscarella and Tamara Andorko; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbot Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbot Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com