Colleges: Canisius baseball, men's lacrosse earn comeback victories

Joseph Preziuso hit a sacrifice fly to left center field in the top of the ninth to lift Canisius men's baseball to a 3-2 upset victory against No. 25 North Carolina State.

Canisius had to fight its way back, as the Wolfpack took a 2-0 lead on a Will Wilson home run in the bottom of the third inning. The Golden Griffins tied the game up by the fourth thanks to a solo home run by Ryan Stekl and an RBI single by Conner Morro.

Tyler Smith recorded two strikeouts in his fourth save of the season. Michael Ginther earned the win.

The Griffs (8-3) next play a three-game series with Liberty in Lynchburg, Va., starting on Friday.

Men's lacrosse

Canisius' Carter Stefaniak, formerly of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, scored a go-ahead goal with 37 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Golden Griffins a 12-11 victory against Cleveland State in their home opener.

The win is the third straight for Canisius in come-from-behind fashion. Mathieu Boissonneault scored the equalizing goal with 1:56 left on the clock.

The Griffs got a hat trick from Connor Kearnan, his second of the season. Ryan McKee notched two goals and two assists.

Canisius (3-1) returns to action on March 17 when the Griffs travel to Colgate.

Men's wrestling

University at Buffalo's Bryan Lantry qualified for the NCAA Championships Sunday, becoming only the fifth wrestler in program history to accomplish the feat three times.

Lantry made it to the Mid-American Conference finals at the conference's wrestling championship in Mount Pleasant but was defeated by Missouri's John Erneste, 4-2.

Overall, the Bulls finished sixth out of eight teams. Missouri finished in first by 52 points, earning its sixth straight MAC wrestling title.

The NCAA Championships are in Cleveland and begin on March 15.

Women's basketball

Fifth-seeded George Washington continued its recent run of success, winning its third Atlantic 10 women's basketball championship in the last four years on Sunday. Brianna Cummings scored 17 points and earned Most Outstanding Player honors in the Colonials 65-49 victory against sixth-seeded Saint Joseph's in Richmond, Va.

With the win, the Colonials earned the conference's automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament. The women's selection show is on March 12, while tournament play begins on March 16.