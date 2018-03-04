COLE, James M.

COLE - James M. Born in Olean, NY, on April 14, 1933, to Edward F. Cole and Corrine Anderson Cole. He died on Hilton Head Island on January 29, 2018. Jim was predeceased by his brother C. Richard Cole and his parents. He is survived by his loving spouse of 60 years, Maxine B. Cole. Jim was the father of three children: Christopher (Tracy) Cole, Alison (Dale) Hadley and Eileen (Paul) Harms. Jim was the proud grandfather of nine: Kristen, Nicholas, Peter and Sydney Cole, Victoria, Bennett and Theodore Hadley, Cortney (Brad) Rocco and James (Stephanie) Harms. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Cole Rocco. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Krupp, sister-in-law Nancy Cole, and three nephews and four nieces and their families. Jim grew up in Kenmore, NY, and attended their public schools. He graduated from the University of Buffalo Pharmacy School in 1955. He was the student body President while an undergraduate, spoke at the Chancellor's inauguration and later stated that was how he got into medical school. He went on to graduate from the University of Buffalo Medical School in 1959 and was a member of the honorary society. After completing his internship at the Buffalo General Hospital, he was conscripted into the Navy and served in the Marines as a physician during the end of the Korean War (1960-1962). After leaving the Marines he returned to Buffalo General Hospital to complete his four-year residency in Orthopedics. He began his surgical career at Buffalo General Hospital and later served as acting Chief of Orthopedics and associate clinical professor at Buffalo General in the late 1970s and early 1980s. His practice later expanded to include Lakeshore Hospital in Silver Creek, NY, and Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, NY. He eventually left his Buffalo practice to open a new practice in Dunkirk, NY. His career spanned nearly forty years. During his career he learned from a London based pioneer in the field of total hip replacement and began performing this surgery to the benefit of his patients. He was one of the first Western New York orthopedic surgeons to practice arthroscopy. Jim was an oral examiner for the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery for more than a decade. While practicing at Brooks Memorial Hospital he was Chief of Staff and a member of the Board of Directors. In 1987, Jim traveled to Beijing, China and while there performed the country's first arthroscopic knee surgery and lectured on arthroscopy to physicians at Beijing Medical University. Jim retired from his practice in 1997. Jim and Maxine retired to Palm City, FL, at Pipers Landing golf community. While there he biked and golfed daily and made many friends. For several years he participated in Volunteers in Medicine, providing orthopedic services to those in need. He was a voracious reader and lover of historical novels and enjoyed years of boating, sailing and skiing. His true passion was biking; he raced in his forties and continued to ride nearly every day for the last forty years of his life. Jim and Maxine moved to Hilton Head Island in 2014 where Jim continued his daily rides on the myriad of bike trails on the Island. Jim lived a full and passionate life. He loved his family and friends and they are all the better for having known him. He is missed every day. His family will celebrate his life this Spring in Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to the American Cancer Society. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com