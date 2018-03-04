CHELUS, Paul Joseph, Sr.

CHELUS - Paul Joseph, Sr. Of Kenmore, NY, entered into rest suddenly on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Paul exemplified a dedicated and loyal family man and friend. He co-founded Chelus Bros. Auto Parts, partnering and working with his brothers for 25 years. He served the communities he loved as a lifelong member of the Hillcrest Fire Company in Orchard Park, the Holy Name Society and Moose Club of East Aurora, and the Pistol Dawn Social Club of Tonawanda. His zest for life was contagious and often expressed through his artisan work distributed through Etsy and his teaching at the Wood Shop at the Tonawanda Senior Center. Paul was a proud Slovak and an enthusiastic Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan, a true believer! He is survived by his wife, Hendrika (Rickie), daughter, Suzanne (John) Clark, son, Paul (PJ) Chelus, daughter, Jennifer Bishop, grandchildren, Kevin, Brian, Peter Hartrick, Ashley and Alex Bishop, Colette (Mike) Tokos, brothers twin Gene (Mary), Michael (Dolores), Jerry (Christine), and many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Ann, his father, Michael, his brother, Richard (Sylvia), his baby sister, Maryann and his wife of 32 years, Zelda Rose. All are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave. in East Aurora on Wednesday, March 14th at 9:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tonawanda Senior Center. Please share your condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com