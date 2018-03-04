CAVANAUGH, Paul

CAVANAUGH - Paul February 26, 2018, of Lackawanna, NY; loving husband of Geraldine (nee Ograbisz); dear father of Jeffrey, Jennifer and Kathleen Cavanaugh; grandfather of Kelsey and James Cavanaugh and Jacob and Justin Wannemacher; loving brother of the late Robert, late William and late Joan. Paul's family would like to thank the caregivers at Ridgeview Manor for their compassion and kindness. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service, 855-1411.