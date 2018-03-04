CARO, Daniel C.

CARO - Daniel C. Of the Town of Pendleton, NY, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018, in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, NY.

He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on July 4, 1969, the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Kocvara) Caro. Dan graduated from Niagara Wheatfield High School and the University at Buffalo, where he received his MBA and Juris Doctorate. He began his career with the University at Buffalo before starting his own law practice. Dan was an assistant coach for his son's Niagara Jr. Thunderwolves 10U baseball team. He is survived by his wife of 15 years Sheri L. (Small) Caro, one son Ryan Caro, a brother Dr. Paul (Tammy) Caro and was the uncle of Emily Caro. Private funeral services were held at the wishes of his family. Memorials may be made in his name to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Online guest register at www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com