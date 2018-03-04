Candidates sought for 3 seats on Williamsville School Board

The deadline for candidates to submit petitions for election to the Williamsville Board of Education is 5 p.m. April 16.

The School Board election will be held with the annual district budget vote May 15. Three seats on the nine-member board are up for election with terms expiring for Board President Shawn Lemay and members Mark Mecca and Toni Vazquez.

The positions are for three-year terms.

Packets are available for prospective candidates. To qualify, candidates must be able to read and write; be citizens of the United States and at least 18 years of age; and have resided in the school district for at least a year prior to the election. Prospects must submit petitions of support with at least 68 valid signatures, representing 2 percent of last year’s total vote count.

Necessary forms are available online at www.williamsvillek12.org/boardcandidate and at the district office, 105 Casey Road, East Amherst, during regular business hours.