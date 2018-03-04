CAMANN, Stephen Paul

CAMANN - Stephen Paul Age 68, was called to his heavenly home on March 1, 2018, in Southlake, TX. Born in North Tonawanda, NY on January 11, 1950, son of the late Eugene and Janice (Wienke) Camann. Stephen attended Holy Ghost Lutheran School, and was a 1968 graduate of Niagara Wheatfield High School. He went on and graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a Master's degree. Stephen served in the Air Force from 1972-1994 as a pilot, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He then worked for Southwest Airlines as a pilot for 20 years. Stephen enjoyed bicycling and woodworking. Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary "Liz" Camann; children, Jane, Rachel, and Paul Camann; siblings, David (Lyn) Camann, Ruth (Earl) Voelker, Mike (Debbie) Camann, Tim (Christine) Camann, Mary (Les) Fuerch, Lois (Rick) Wiseman, and Debbie (Robin) Feick; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Denton White, on Thursday, March 8, at 2:00 p.m. in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, corner of Niagara Road and Luther Street in Bergholz. Interment with military honors will follow in White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.