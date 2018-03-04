BUGMAN, James C.

BUGMAN - James C. Of South Buffalo, NY, March 1, 2018; beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" (nee Sheehan); dedicated father of Jaime (Mark) McNerney, James (Amanda) Jr.; loving son of late Owen and late Gertrude; dear brother of Mary Ann (Robert) Pershyn, Nancy (Bill) Hardman, Margaret (Ken) Niewiemski, John, Kathleen (Austin) Reamsnyder, Darlene (Peter) Ungaro, Colleen (James) Brennan, Madonna Bugman, Mike Verrastro and the late Mike and Owen; cherished grandfather of Mark III, Colin, Quinn, Charlotte, James III and Jordan. The family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering Monday from 2-8 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave., (near Tifft). Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Jim was a member of the Bison City Rod & Gun Club, 32deg. Mason and an Operating Engineer with Local 17 for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ismaila Shriners of Buffalo. Please share your condolences at: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com