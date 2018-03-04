Buffalo Beauts defeat Riveters, 2-1, for ninth straight win

The Buffalo Beauts got goals from Corinne Buie and Kristin Lewicki to defeat the Metropolitan Riveters, 2-1, in the penultimate game of their regular season schedule.

The Beauts (11-4-0) are riding a nine-game win streak and are now only two points behind the first-place Riveters heading into the final weekend. However, Metropolitan is safely in first place due to tiebreakers. Buffalo is locked into the second spot of the National Women's Hockey League Playoffs, as the Beauts are 10 points ahead of the third-seeded Boston Pride.

Buie got Buffalo on the board with 13:23 remaining in the first period, tipping the puck past Riveters goalie Katie Fitzgerald. Lewicki extended the lead in the first two minutes of second, firing a close-range shot home despite taking a nasty hit from a Metropolitan defender.

Madison Packer scored the Riveters' only goal of the game in the second half of the middle frame.

Buffalo concludes its regular season on Saturday on the road against the Connecticut Whale.