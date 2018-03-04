BROWN, Jeanette L. (Shannon)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 18, 2018 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Eugene E. Brown; devoted mother of Lynnette (Eugene) Hicks, Kendahl Brown, and the late Duane E. Brown; cherished grandmother of Garnet, Corey, Terrance, Mackenzie, Taylor, and Chelsea; adored great-grandmother of Te;rron, Nina, Sophia, Titan, Kevin, and Kayleigh; dear sister of Walter Shannon. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. on Saturday (March 10th), from 12-2 PM for a gathering in Jeanette's memory. Funeral service will immediately follow. Share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com