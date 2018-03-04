[BN] Blitz newsletter: What to make of McDermott, Beane's quarterback rhetoric

Bucky Gleason breaks down the game within the game Bills coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane are playing through their public show of support for quarterback Tyrod Taylor last week:

"Sports are like politics in the sense that they're populated with skilled speakers who rarely say a darned thing," Gleason writes. "Circumventing the truth without actually lying has evolved into an art form, one that requires trained eyes and ears to interpret nuance in their message and translate it into simpler terms."

Luckily, we have Bucky to decipher the coded language for us.

Inspiring speech: Jim Kelly kept his commitment to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation despite recently learning his oral cancer has returned for a third time. "I live by this motto: Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow," Kelly told the crowd in Milwaukee, which included the News' Vic Carucci.

Inside the Bills: What goes on in those 15-minute player interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine? Jay Skurski details the process.

Passing the eye test: Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen wowed NFL coaches and scouts with his big arm in Saturday's workout. But that doesn't mean Allen has answered all the questions about his pro prospects.

Health bulletin: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst was reportedly sent home from the combine after being diagnosed with a heart condition. Thought to be a likely first-round pick before this discovery, Hurst would be a good fit for the Bills' D-line, Mark Gaughan writes.

Watch: One-handed linebacker Shaquem Griffin shows off his bench press prowess.

Kirk Cousins watch: Four teams are reportedly planning to make offers for the free agent quarterback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The Bills are not one of them.