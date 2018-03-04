Black Balloon Day in Hamburg to remember those lost to addiction

Those who have lost their lives to addiction will be remembered in a Black Balloon Day ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sparks of Hope Recovery Support Center, 107 Main St., Hamburg.

White lights of hope for recovery will be placed in the garden in front of the center, along with black balloons in memory of lost loved ones.

Faith leaders from Hamburg churches that sponsor the center, led by volunteers and interim pastor Jan Hubbard of Hamburg United Methodist Church, also will offer a brief reflection and prayer service. An open house will follow. All in the community are welcome to attend.

The center is open five days a week to offer support for those struggling with addiction and for their families.