BIELAT, Irene T. (Derenda)

BIELAT - Irene T. (nee Derenda)

February 24, 2018, age 97, loving wife of the late Leon J. Bielat; dear mother of Carole T. (Gerald S.) Kancar; fun grandmother "Gram" of Todd C. (Jenna) Kancar and Eric S. (Sarah) Kancar; sweet great-grandmother of Henrik Finn Kancar, Oliver Axel Kancar and Ivan Norse Kancar; dearest sister of Florence (late Anthony) Hojnacki and the late Sophie Rusek (late Frank), the late Edward Derenda, the late Benny Derenda (late Frances), the late Joan Strzalek (late Alfred), the late Frances Urbanski (late Albert), the late Chester Derenda, the late Richard Derenda (late Jayne), and the late Henry Derenda (late Audrey); sister-in-law of the late Chester F. (late Florence) Bielat and the late Pfc. Alvin A. Bielat (MIA); daughter of the late Lottie (Szymanski) and Michael Derenda; daughter-in-law of the late Frances (Zuchowski) and John Bielat; godmother of Marie E. Hojnacki; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. No visitation. Private interment. Memorial will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials and Remembrances may be made in Irene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Erie County SPCA.