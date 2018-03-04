BAUER, Eugene

Bauer - Eugene Of Brant, NY, on February 24, 2018, at the age of 64. Beloved son of Eugene Bauer and E. June Bauer (nee Woods); Loving father of Elizabeth (Adam) Gibson, Erin (Adam) Fierle, Suzanne (Richard) Steinbroner, Casey and Shawna Bauer; dearest brother of Bill (Sherry) Bauer, Suzanne Lynch, Ellen (Daniel) Bauer; Super-fun Grandpa of Trent and Brady Gibson, Declan and William Fierle, Aiden and Campbell Steinbroner; and Loyal Companion of Dorothy Barrett-Lambe. Friends will be received Thursday, March 8, from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. in Hamburg (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), 627-2919. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AmVets Post 6427. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com