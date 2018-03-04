BARUCH, Linda Weiss

BARUCH - Linda Weiss Of Englewood Cliffs, NJ (formerly of Buffalo, NY) passed away on March 2, 2018. Beloved mother to Lauren Levant (Rick Levant) of Hillsdale, NJ and Deena Rosendahl (Michael Rosendahl) of Woodcliff Lake, NJ and loving Nana to Leah and Alyssa Levant and Lily and Nate Rosendahl. If desired, donations may be made to People, Inc., in memory of Linda Weiss Baruch and Warren Weiss, 1219 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14231.