Bandits rally falls short against Mammoth in Denver

Either the Buffalo Bandits had acclimated themselves to Denver's mile high air or the Colorado Mammoth were dog tired from the cross-country trip after their win Friday night in Georgia.

Whatever, the Bandits rallied from a four-goal deficit, outscoring three goals in the fourth quarter but losing, 8-7. Buffalo had the Mammoth hanging on in the final period.

Colorado scored five unanswered goals after the Bandits had taken a 2-1 lead with 2:13 left in the opening period on the first of three goals in the game by Dhane Smith.

The Mammoth led, 5-2 at halftime and Jacob Ruest's goal in the first minute of the third quarter made it 6-2.

Jordan Durstona and Nick Weiss scored for the Bandits but Colorado pushed the lead back up to four, 8-4, on third period goals by Zack Greer and Ryan Benesch.

The Mammoth didn't score again. Buffalo began chipping away getting goals in the fourth quarter from Smith, Mitch Jones and Smith again. They never got the equalizer, however.

Smith had a five-point night with two assists in addition to his goals. Josh Byrne, who scored the game's first goal, added two assists for a three-point night.

Ruest had a goal and four assists, Benesch had two goals and two assists and Chris Wardle had a pair of goals for Colorado (7-3).

The Bandits fell to 6-5 with their second loss in a row, but stayed alone in first place in the Eastern Division of the National Lacrosse League because Toronto (5-5) lost at home to Georgia, 12-7.