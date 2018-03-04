Attractions will light up in teal for lymphedema awareness

Attractions on the United States and Canadian sides of the border will "Light it Up for Lymphedema" this week to shine the light on lymphedema, a chronic swelling that has no cure.

March is World Lymphedema Month and March 6 is World Lymphedema Day, so the New York State Chapter of the Lymphatic Education & Research Network asked the operators of attractions from Buffalo to Toronto to Albany to light structures and Niagara Falls in teal, the color for lymphedema awareness. As 10 million Americans and hundreds of millions of people globally suffer from lymphatic diseases.

Among the local sites to be illuminated in teal are the Peace Bridge; the Horseshoe Falls, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls; Buffalo City Hall Dome; Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; Electric Tower; Seneca One Tower and the Bell Tower of Rockwell Hall at Buffalo State College.