A-10 Tournament: When does St. Bonaventure play

St. Bonaventure beat Saint Louis 64-56 on Saturday night to finish the regular season on a 12-game winning streak and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The Bonnies (24-6 overall and 14-4 in the A-10) earned the double bye, meaning they won't play until Friday's quarterfinals.

St. Bonaventure will play at 6 p.m. at the Capital One Arena in Washington against the winner of Thursday's 6 p.m. game between seventh-seeded Richmond and 10th-seeded Duquesne.

The Bonnies played close games against Duquesne, winning 84-81 on the road and 73-67 at home. They beat Richmond 97-88 in the lone meeting at Reilly Center.

NBCSN will air the full second round Thursday and all four quarterfinal matchups Friday. CBS Sports Network will air the semifinals Saturday at 1 and 3:30 pm. The final is set for 1 p.m. on CBS Sports on Selection Sunday, just hours before the NCAA Tournament bracket is unveiled.

Rhode Island (15-3) earned the top seed and also will receive a bye into the quarterfinals, along with No. 3 Davidson (13-5) and No. 4 Saint Joseph’s (10-8).